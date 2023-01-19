Meet Keityn: The composer who helped Shakira give shape to ‘Session 53’ featuring Bizarrap

As Shakira’s latest hit, “Session 53,” featuring Bizarrap, continues topping the charts, more details about the diss track are being uncovered. And while the Colombian singer and the Argentine freestylers and record producer are making headlines, there’s a third protagonist in this project.

Shakira opened her heart to write the song, but she tapped Keityn to shape this worldwide phenomenon. The 26-year-old composer, known for working with Maluma and Karol G, also wrote lyrics for Shakira’s hits about her ex, “Monotonía” and “Te felicito.”

According to the composer, he spent three days at Shakira’s house in Barcelona.

“The lyrics were Shakira’s and mine,” Keityn told Molusco TV. “She said to me: ‘I want this, this,’ and pin! It came out alone. She was clear that she wanted the song to have her stamp. She came with a list of everything she wanted to say, so we went all out,” he revealed.

According to the composer, he spent three days at Shakira’s house in Barcelona, and then they continued to develop the track over the phone. Keityn said they finished the song between two to three weeks. “She wanted to go with spite since we released Monotonía,” he revealed. “We were looking for the exact point without going too far but not sounding soft either,” he affirmed.

The artists said neither he, Shakira, nor Bizarrap expected the colossal acceptance the song has received in a matter of hours —now weeks. Keityn thinks the Barranquilla native released the song ingeniously; however, he believes she is a “tough” artist.