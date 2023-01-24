From Ana de Armas to Guillermo del Toro: The complete nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards

Award season is officially here, and the 95th Oscars nominations were revealed live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater. Oscar-winning actor-producer Riz Ahmed and actor Allison Williams announced the nominees competing in 23 categories.

Ahead of making the list public, Academy members from each of the 17 branches voted to determine the nominees in their respective categories – actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc.

©GettyImages



A view of the Oscar statue before the announcement of the 95th Academy Award nominations at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on January 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

According to the Academy, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees in the Animated Feature Film and International Feature Film categories. All voting members are eligible to choose the Best Picture nominees.

This year, the active members ranked with the highest-ever voter participation in the organization’s history after submitting ballots from 80 countries. They are also eligible to vote for the winners in all 23 categories beginning Thursday, March 2, through Tuesday, March 7.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Austin Butler in “Elvis”

Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”

Paul Mescal in “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy in “Living”

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Brendan Gleeson in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry in “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch in “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett in “Tár”

Ana de Armas in “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough in “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Angela Bassett in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau in “The Whale”

Kerry Condon in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

The best-animated feature film of the year