Ana de Armas and Chris Evans movie has an estimated release date

Ana de Armas fans are getting a lot of news today. Aside from the fact that she was nominated for her first Academy Award for “Blonde,” her upcoming movie starring Chris Evans has a release date.

“Ghosted” marks de Armas and Evans’ third collaboration, having previously worked together in the films “Knives Out” and “The Gray Man”. The film’s director, Dexter Fletcher, shared some updates while walking the red carpet of The Critics Choice Awards. “Production is well-wrapped. I’m just putting the finishing touches to it now. It’ll be ready for April. I mean, I don’t know if I’m even allowed to say that, but I’ve said it,” said Fletcher to Deadline.

The plot of “Ghosted” has been kept under wraps, but, back when the film was in the pre-production stage it was described as an old-school romance adventure. Before Ana de Armas was attached to the film, Scarlett Johansson, another one of Evans’ frequent collaborators, was supposed to play her role.

©GettyImages



Ana de Armas at the Governors Awards

Today, the Academy Awards announced their roster of nominees. Ana de Armas was nominated for lead actress for her work in “Blonde”. She’s nominated alongside Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Williams, and Andrea Riseborough. De Armas is the first Cuban to be nominated as a lead actor, and the only Latino performer to be nominated in the acting categories this year. She’s joined by Guillermo Del Toro, director of “Pinocchio”, nominated for best animated film, and Santiago Mitre, for the film “Argentina 1985”, which was nominated for best international film.

In the past, Latina actresses have been nominated a handful of times at the Academy Awards, including Salma Hayek, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Yalitza Aparicio, and Fernanda Montenegro.