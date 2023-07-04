6 TV shows & movies to watch this 4th of July

Happy 4th of July! The holiday, usually associated with barbecues, pool parties, and tons of day drinking, can also be enjoyed while indoors, taking advantage of the day off work and granting some respite from the summer heat. Scroll down to have a look at some of the programs you can tune into this 4th of July.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Macy’s Fireworks Show occurs every year in New York City. Aside from the required fireworks, the show has performances and surprises. It kicks off at 8pm ET, on Peacock.

Blow Out

Brian De Palma’s “Blow Out” follows Jack, a sound effects technician that stumbles into a car crash rescuing the accident’s sole survivor. As the film progresses, Jack gets involved in a complex and dangerous conspiracy, with the film having perhaps the most iconic and depressing 4th of July segment ever recorded on camera.

Independence Day

Starring Will Smith, the film follows different groups of people across the country as they prepare to fight back against an alien race that has organized a worldwide attack.

Lincoln

Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” follows the revered President and American icon as he works his hardest to cement his legacy, ending the war and permanently abolishing slavery.

Rocky

Starring Sylvester Stallone, “Rocky” follows the titular character, a boxing newbie, who trains to fight the heavyweight boxing world champion, Apollo Creed.

Past Lives

If venturing out to the movie theater on 4th of July, it doesn’t get any better than “Past Lives.” The film follows Nora and Hae Sung, childhood friends who are separated when Nora immigrates to Canada. Over the years, the two reconnect digitally and continue to find eachother despite relationships, marriages, and life.