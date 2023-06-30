Sylvester Stallone is getting a Netflix documentary

Sylvester Stallone is getting his own Netflix documentary. The project is called “Sly” and will be a retropective on his career, exploring his youth, his beginnings, and the films that made him into a historic action star and one of Hollywood’s biggest icons.

Stallone shared the news on his social media. “I am so very proud to be associated with this incredibly authentic biography, SLY,” Stallone captioned the post.

The project’s description reads as follows: “For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.” It will be directed by Thom Zimny, who’s directed Bruce Springsteen documentaries and music videos, and much more.

Stallone has been busy over the past year. His reality TV show, “The Family Stallone,” is airing on Paramount+, trailing him, his wife, and his three daughters. The show has just been renewed for a second season.

Stallone also stars in “Tulsa King,” a show created by Taylor Sheridan that’s a part of the “Yellowstone” universe, where he stars as a mafia capo. It has also been renewed for a second season.

“Sly” premieres this November.

