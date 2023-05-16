Sylvester Stallone’s daughters reveal he makes dating ‘impossible’

“The Family Stallone” shows the Stallone family at their most honest. The reality series premieres on May 17th, and features personal exchanges between family members, including how tough Sylvester Stallone is on his daughters’ dates.

©GettyImages



Stallone and his family at the premiere of their new series

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and daughters, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, talked about the series and about the way their dad treats the dates they bring home. When asked about how hard it is to bring dates home, Sistine said, "Nearly impossible!"

"They have to prep Sly before, like, ‘You have to say hello…’" said Jennifer, their mother.

"I've said, 'He might not say hello, don't take offense. That's just how he works. He might grip your hand too hard…,” said Sistine, prompting a response from Stallone. "That's a total myth!" he said.

©GettyImages



Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin

"These guys are weird. I saved you," said Stallone. "I came to the rescue."

Despite how difficult he makes his daughters’ dating life, it appears like there are some perks to being Stallone’s daughter. "He gives very, very good advice on the daily and especially dating advice," said Sistine.

“The Family Stallone,” promises to show a new side to one of Hollywood’s biggest icons. The TV series was shot over the past year and will include the moment when Jennifer filed for divorce. Despite their struggles, the two reconciled a month later, and remain together to this day.

Related Video: Irina Shayk opens up about motherhood: 'You don't have to change who you are' Loading the player...