What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — August 11

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Red, White, and Royal Blue (Prime Video)

Starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, “Red, White and Royal Blue” follows the first son of the President of the United States, who falls in love with the Prince of Wales. It’s sweet and frothy, perfect for a weekend watch.

Painkiller (Netflix)

Starring Matthew Broderick, “Painkiller” traces the origins of the opioid crisis in the United States, offering a myriad of perspectives from different characters.

Billions (Showtime)

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis are back with a new season of “Billions,” following the stand off between a a U.S. attorney and a hedge-fund king.

Heart of Stone (Netflix)

Gal Gadot is back with another Netflix action film. “Heart of Stone” stars Gadot as an intelligence officer tasked with defending an incredibly valuable asset. Cue chase scenes and shootouts.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney)

The fourth and final season of the series is back, featuring cameos from some of the original stars of the beloved Disney movies. The eight episode season follows a group of high school students involved in the making of a stage version of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” At the same time, the original cast of the films returns to shoot “High School Musical 4: The Reunion.”

Along Came Polly (Peacock)

If interested in a rom-com that features some amazing performances, “Along Came Polly” is now available on Peacock. The film follows Reuben Feffer (Ben Stiller), an anxious man, who’s coming off of a divorce and falls in love with the easygoing Polly (Jennifer Aniston). But perhaps the best part of this film is Philip Seymour Hoffman, who steals the show every time he’s onscreen.

The Saw franchise (Prime Video)

The Saw franchise is streaming in full on Prime Video, if you’re interested in something disturbing yet incredibly easy to watch. The new installment of the series “Saw X” will be released soon, and stars series vet Tobin Bell, and various newcomers, including one played by Renata Vaca.

