Will Arnett reveals he went to school with King Felipe VI of Spain

Will Arnett has surrounded himself with some impressive people. In his podcast “Smartless,” co-hosted alongside his friends Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, Arnett revealed he’d studied in boarding school alongside King Felipe VI, back when he was a Prince.

Arnett and Jason Bateman

The hosts were discussing Ivy League education alongside Paul Giamatti, an actor who graduated from Yale School of Drama and has achieved some impressing things in his life. When discussing luxurious education experiences, it provided an opening for Arnett to share his story.

“I got hit in the back of the head a bunch,” said Arnett, revealing that boarding school was tough and has earned its strict reputation. “At the time it was an English style, all boys boarding school,” he said. When discussing his brother school located in Scotland, he said, “a lot of the Royal family went there, We had some members who came to our school as well.”

“The Prince of Spain, Felipe. He’s now the King of Spain. He went to my boarding school,” said Arnett. Bateman interjected with a joke. “So you struggled a lot, didn’t you, Will?” Arnett continued and revealed that the two were on the same ski team, prompting shocked laughs from Giamatti and Bateman.

King Felipe of Spain

King Felipe ascended the throne in 2014, following the abdication of his father. He has two daughters, Leonor and Sofia, with the former expected to become Queen after her father’s term concludes.

