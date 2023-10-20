Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Khloé Kardashian, and more

Happy Friday! The world is going through some heartbreaking and trying times, and the internet can be a stressful place. But we are only to bring good vibes and a little bit of silly peace. Get ready to unwind and laugh with a round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.



1. Jennifer Lopez

JLo and Kylie Jenner’s best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou order soda with a side of betrayal.

2. Diddy

Diddy, who spoke exclusively to HOLA! USA about his new album, celebrates his youngest daughter Love’s birthday.

3. Tom Brady

Tom Brady gives a glimpse into his retirement and dyes his shoes using coffee.

4. Cardi B

Cardi B suddenly becomes everyone’s favorite new ASMRtist while unraveling SKIMS.

5. Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian uses one of the most legendary sounds from Keeping up with the Kardashians when Kim got physical with her purse.

6. North West

North West and her mom Kim Kardashian show off their dance moves in a chaotic video.

7. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon gets ready to see Bad Bunny.

8. Shakira

Shakira shares a behind the scenes look of her epic horse back riding in the music video for “El Jefe.”

9. Sean Paul

Sean Paul celebrates the release of his new song with Manuel Turizo, ‘dem time deh.’

10. Usher

Usher shows off his roller skating skills and invites people to make a dance to his song “Good Good” with USHER and Summer Walker.