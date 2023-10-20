TIKTOK

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Khloé Kardashian, and more

Let loose a little

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Happy Friday! The world is going through some heartbreaking and trying times, and the internet can be a stressful place. But we are only to bring good vibes and a little bit of silly peace. Get ready to unwind and laugh with a round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.


1. Jennifer Lopez

JLo and Kylie Jenner’s best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou order soda with a side of betrayal.

@jlo 🍓🍓🍓 @stassiebaby @Carter Gregory @victoriavillarroel @Intimissimi #ThisIsMeNow♬ original sound - user4855802956681

2. Diddy

Diddy, who spoke exclusively to HOLA! USA about his new album, celebrates his youngest daughter Love’s birthday.

@diddy

LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨

♬ Boohoo (feat. Jeremih) - Diddy

3. Tom Brady

Tom Brady gives a glimpse into his retirement and dyes his shoes using coffee.

@tombrady Coffee Shoes w/ @nick.digiovanni ♬ original sound - Tom Brady

4. Cardi B

Cardi B suddenly becomes everyone’s favorite new ASMRtist while unraveling SKIMS.

@iamcardib unboxing these amazing new pieces for the @SKIMS ♬ original sound - Cardi B

5. Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian uses one of the most legendary sounds from Keeping up with the Kardashians when Kim got physical with her purse.


RELATED:

What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Oct 20

5 Revelations from Britney Spears’ memoir

New Music Friday: Kali Uchis, Anitta, Sean Paul & Manuel Turizo, and more


6. North West

North West and her mom Kim Kardashian show off their dance moves in a chaotic video.


7. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon gets ready to see Bad Bunny.


8. Shakira

Shakira shares a behind the scenes look of her epic horse back riding in the music video for “El Jefe.”

@shakira Hay que atreverse a montar ese caballo paso fino colombiano 🐴 #ElJefe♬ El Jefe - Shakira & Fuerza Regida

9. Sean Paul

Sean Paul celebrates the release of his new song with Manuel Turizo, ‘dem time deh.’

@duttypaul DEM TIME DEH wid me an @Manuel Turizo ♬ Dem Time Deh - Sean Paul & Manuel Turizo

10. Usher

Usher shows off his roller skating skills and invites people to make a dance to his song “Good Good” with USHER and Summer Walker.

@usher Calling all skaters, dancers, choreographers…or if U wanna just have a lil fun!! Lemme see what y’all got 🫵🏾🕺🏾🛼 #GoodGoodChallenge#skatelife#dance#choreography#fyp♬ Good Good - USHER & Summer Walker & 21 Savage



Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more