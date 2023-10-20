Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Khloé Kardashian, and more

Happy Friday! The world is going through some heartbreaking and trying times, and the internet can be a stressful place. But we are only to bring good vibes and a little bit of silly peace. Get ready to unwind and laugh with a round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Jennifer Lopez
JLo and Kylie Jenner’s best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou order soda with a side of betrayal.
@jlo 🍓🍓🍓 @stassiebaby @Carter Gregory @victoriavillarroel @Intimissimi #ThisIsMeNow♬ original sound - user4855802956681
2. Diddy
Diddy, who spoke exclusively to HOLA! USA about his new album, celebrates his youngest daughter Love’s birthday.
@diddy
LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨♬ Boohoo (feat. Jeremih) - Diddy
3. Tom Brady
Tom Brady gives a glimpse into his retirement and dyes his shoes using coffee.
@tombrady Coffee Shoes w/ @nick.digiovanni ♬ original sound - Tom Brady
4. Cardi B
Cardi B suddenly becomes everyone’s favorite new ASMRtist while unraveling SKIMS.
@iamcardib unboxing these amazing new pieces for the @SKIMS ♬ original sound - Cardi B
5. Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian uses one of the most legendary sounds from Keeping up with the Kardashians when Kim got physical with her purse.
@khloékardashian
Dont be fucking rude♬ original sound - Khloé Kardashian
6. North West
North West and her mom Kim Kardashian show off their dance moves in a chaotic video.
@kimandnorth
The memories ✨♬ get you - senia ❦
7. Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon gets ready to see Bad Bunny.
@jimmyfallon Saw @Bad Bunny ♬ Im Going To See Bad Bunny Tonight - Miss Angelina
8. Shakira
Shakira shares a behind the scenes look of her epic horse back riding in the music video for “El Jefe.”
@shakira Hay que atreverse a montar ese caballo paso fino colombiano 🐴 #ElJefe♬ El Jefe - Shakira & Fuerza Regida
9. Sean Paul
Sean Paul celebrates the release of his new song with Manuel Turizo, ‘dem time deh.’
@duttypaul DEM TIME DEH wid me an @Manuel Turizo ♬ Dem Time Deh - Sean Paul & Manuel Turizo
10. Usher
Usher shows off his roller skating skills and invites people to make a dance to his song “Good Good” with USHER and Summer Walker.
@usher Calling all skaters, dancers, choreographers…or if U wanna just have a lil fun!! Lemme see what y’all got 🫵🏾🕺🏾🛼 #GoodGoodChallenge#skatelife#dance#choreography#fyp♬ Good Good - USHER & Summer Walker & 21 Savage