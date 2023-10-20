New Music Friday: Kali Uchis, Anitta, Sean Paul & Manuel Turizo, and more

Happy Friday! It’s been a long and stressful week, but music can help heal. Get the weekend started by listening to our weekly roundup from some of the biggest names in talent and up-and-coming stars from a variety of genres.

1. Kali Uchis - Te Mata

Kali Uchis releases her latest single, ’Te Mata,‘ from her upcoming Spanish album ‘Orquídeas.’ The Colombian singer sings about finding your happiness and self worth after a break-up. With a direct message to her ex boyfriend, the artist makes it clear she’s better on without him.



2. Sean Paul, Manuel Turizo - Dem Time Deh

Jamaican dancehall and reggae legend Sean Paul collaborates with Colombian superstar Manuel Turizo for “Dem Time Deh.” The genre-blending bilingual track released under Latin music industry leader NEON16 bridges the gap between generations of artists, and is a testament to the inseparable connection between reggaeton and dancehall.

3. ANITTA - “MIL VECES”

Anitta releases‘Mil Veces,’ delving into the repetitive cycle of tumultuous relationships. The melodic and funky single is featured in her upcoming album ‘Funk Generation.’ and highlights the struggle of a passionate yet turbulent relationship.

4. Goyo - Tumbao

Colombian songstress Goyo releases the electrifying single, “Tumbao,” with a badass music video. “Tumbao” serves as the starting point for Goyo’s upcoming album, “La Pantera,” is inspired by personal experiences and empowerment.

5. blink- 182 - ANTHEM PART 3

blink-182 drops their long awaited album, “One More Time.” The opening track is ANTHEM PART 3, which surely made every fan smile. The 17 track album shows how much the band’s sound has matured while staying true to their nostalgic sound.

6. Grupo Frontera - Amor Propio

Grupo Frontera touches hearts with their new single “Amor Propio,” a melancholic cumbia track about finding self-love after a painful breakup. The song, produced by Edgar Barrera and co-written by Barrera and Keityn, explores the personal struggles when a relationship ends.

7. beabadoobee x Laufey - A Night To Remember

Indie star beabadoobee and jazz singer Laufey collaborate on the new single “A Night To Remember.” The warm and sultry duet, combines their signature styles and makes for a blissfull listening experience. beabadoobee said in a press release, “Laufey is a great fit for this sound... We wanted to write something that sounds grand but a bit more sexy lyrically and have fun with that theme.”

8. Jaidyn Triplett- ENOUGH

Afro-Latina actress and singer Jaidyn Triplettr releases “ENOUGH.” “In this digital age where we are exposed to countless opinions on social media, ENOUGH is a letter to hold your self worth in knowing who you are, not what others have to say about you,” reads the press release.

9. Fuerza Regida - Excesos

Fresh off their hit collaboraiton with Shakira, Fuerza Regida returns with their new album, “PA LAS BABY’S Y BELIKEADA.” The album comes with with the new single, ‘Excesos’ and for the first time the group from San Bernardino, California have also included a song in english.

10. Virlán García Ft. Grupo Los De La O - Norueg

Virlán García continues to release corridos alternativos with the song, ’Noruega’ feat. Grupo Los De La O. This heartbreak corrido fuses Garcia’s storytelling with melancholic vocals.