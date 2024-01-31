Lenny Kravitz shares his thoughts on Channing Tatum ahead of daughter Zoë Kravitz’s wedding

Lenny Kravitz is a proud dad. The iconic musician is sharing his excitement ahead of his daughter Zoë Kravitz’s wedding with Channing Tatum. During his recent interview with People, the artist revealed that he has formed a bond with the actor and likes him “very much,” adding that their relationship “feels right.”

Kravitz went on to explain that the couple “have something that’s naturally special.” He continued, “They also do the work. They are dedicated. That’s what it’s all about. It’s beautiful to watch.” “It has to be something beyond that love, and that is dedication. So that is something that I see that they have. It’s wonderful to welcome him to the family,” he said about Tatum.

The musician looked back at his grandparents’ relationship, assuring that what his daughter and the actor have is real. “I remember hearing something from my grandmother at a very young age,” he said to the publication.

“She said, ‘It’s not just that I’m in love with your grandfather, I’m dedicated to your grandfather’,“ he added, ”Because sometimes you don’t feel that love, right? So then what do you do?” Talking about his own romantic life, Kravitz says that he has “always been a romantic.” “It’s how you live your life. I’m in love every day. When I wake up, open my eyes and can function . . . love is all around at all times,” he declared.

The engagement between the two actors was announced in October 2023. The pair were first linked romantically in 2021, after the actress ended her romance with ex-husband Karl Glusman after 18 months, and Tatum’s divorce from his ex-wife and ‘Step Up’ co-star, Jenna Dewan.