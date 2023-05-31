Channing Tatum shares his experience as a father and the importance of boundaries

Channing Tatum is sharing his experience as a father. The Hollywood star, who is always showing how proud he is of his 10-year-old daughter Everly, is looking back on his journey, revealing that he is always trying to do his best despite struggling at times.

During a recent interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna, the 43-year-old actor was asked if he had any advice or philosophy when it comes to being a father, to which he responded he has “no idea.”

“I’m just trying to get by, I think just like every other parent, you’re just kind of trying not to mess kids up, but you know you’re going to on some level,” he explained. The actor went on to reveal that he has learned a lot raising his daughter. “Even though they don’t want boundaries, they do want boundaries,” he added. “Her anxiety goes down, her stress level goes down when she just understands the rules.”

Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Everly

Tatum also talked about his experience growing up in the South, revealing that he wanted to do things right with his daughter. “I was raised very, very different,” he said, explaining that he would face a “‘Touch that again, you’re going to get a whipping‘ sort of situation and we don’t spank Evy, so it’s one of those gentle kind of things, but having to learn where to be strong, where to be firm, but not in the way I was.”