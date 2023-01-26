Why Channing Tatum will be honest with his daughter about his stripper past

Channing Tatum is keeping things honest with his daughter. The 42-year-old actor revealed that he will be transparent with his 9-year-old daughter when she is old enough, as he is not ashamed of his past and doesn’t want to lie to her. The star worked at a Chippendale-style revue in Florida for a short period of time, and performed under the alias “Chan Crawford.”

“When she’s old enough to watch them, we’ll have that conversation,” the Hollywood star responded during an interview with ET, while promoting his new film ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance.’

He went on to explain that “There is no version of me not having the conversation of ‘Dad didn’t just do (it) in movies; I was an actual stripper.‘ I’m not gonna lie to her.” Salma Hayek, who stars in the film, supported his decision and added that Everly “probably already knows.”

The actor has opened up about working as a stripper before, revealing that he is “not shy about it,” and prefers not to hide it. He previously said he shared his experience at 18 years old, with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, when they first started dating.

Members of the “Magic Mike Live” cast perform at the launch party for the North American Tour.

“I think it was one of the very first, like, dinners that we ever had together,” he said to ET back in 2017. “I don’t know. I’m not shy about it. She was just like, ‘What?’ She needed to know, just like everybody.”

“Weirdly enough, girls ask less questions than guys do,” Tatum said at the time. “Guys want to know everything about it like, ‘What? How much? When? Were you naked?’”