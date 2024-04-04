Anna Paquin opens up about challenging health issues at red carpet premiere

Anna Paquin is opening up about her ongoing health issues. The actress attended the premiere of “A Bit of Light,” a project she stars in and that was directed by her husband, Stephen Moyer. She took a minute to address the health concerns that have caused her some mobility issues and difficulties with speech over the past two years.

©GettyImages



Paquin at the premiere of ‘A Bit of Light’

Paquin wore an all black outfit made out of a sequin dress, tights and boots. She styled her hair in a tight ponytail and smiled brightly for the cameras. She had a cane to support her and addressed her health concerns. "It hasn't been easy," she said to PEOPLE. While it’s unknown what condition affects Paquin, it appears that it has temporarily affected her mobility and speech.

Paquin also opened up about her new film, which is an independent project. "My first love was independent filmmaking," she said. “That’s how I entered the film industry. I was working with people who were all about telling stories and telling them with integrity and truth.”

She also discussed the perks of working with her husband. "He's my favorite person to play with," she said, making it clear that she wouldn’t be working with him if she didn’t think that he was a good director. "I'm not sentimental when it comes to work," she said, laughing.

©GettyImages



Paquin and Stephen Moyer

Paquin and Stephen Moyer’s relationship

Paquin and Stephen Moyer met on the set of “True Blood,” in 2008, where they played each other’s love interests. The two kept their relationship hidden from their co-stars. “It was very important to me that the cast and crew we were working with didn’t feel it was fickle. We didn’t want to take anything away from the show,” said Moyer at the time.

The two married in 2010 and have two children, twins Poppy and Charlie.