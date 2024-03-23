Catherine Zeta-Jones pens sweet words for the Princess of Wales

Catherine Zeta-Jones is sending her love to the Princess of Wales. The Welsh actress penned sweet words for the royal after Her Royal Highness announced on March 22 that she is undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

“Wales and the World is with you ♥️ HRH Princess of Wales. Love to you always.♥️🏴𠁧𠁢𠁷𠁬𠁳𠁿♥️🏴𠁧𠁢𠁷𠁬𠁳𠁿,” the Chicago star wrote alongside a photo of the Princess looking radiant in red. The image of Her Royal Highness was taken in 2021 at her Christmas carol service.

The Academy Award winner, who has previously described herself as a “massive royalist” to The Telegraph, also commented on the Princess’ video message on the Waleses’ Instagram, writing, “♥️ Your strength and grace is unwavering, you are in my thoughts.♥️”

Catherine wasn’t the only actress who reacted to the Princess’ announcement. Olivia Munn commented on the video, “Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best. 🤍🤍🤍.” Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “A pillar of grace and strength❤sending love.”

In the video, the Princess of Wales revealed that tests after her major abdominal surgery, which she underwent in January, found that cancer had been present. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment. This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she shared.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits,” the Princess continued. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. ”

The Princess started a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February. She concluded her message saying, “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

A Kensington Palace spokesperson has said that the palace “will provide information, when the time is right, and The Princess is able to restart work and her duties. In the meantime, we would ask that the family’s privacy is respected.”