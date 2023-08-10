How to prevent eye infections caused by mascara?

Experiencing an allergy or irritation from eye mascara can be a bothersome and uncomfortable situation for many people. Mascara is a commonly used cosmetic product to improve the look of eyelashes, but it can cause adverse reactions in some individuals.

Allergic reactions or irritations to eye mascara are relatively common and can vary in severity. Among the symptoms of eye mascara allergy or irritation is redness and swelling of the eyelids or the skin around the eyes.

Some mascaras can also cause intense itching and a burning sensation around the eyes. This can also trigger tear production, a body reaction to flush out the irritant.

Sometimes, using mascara can lead to irritation that could make your eyelashes dry and brittle. This can result in flaking or even loss of some lashes. Allergic reactions may also cause small bumps or blisters around the eyes, which can be uncomfortable and worsen the irritation.

What are the causes of eye mascara allergies?

Mascara comprises various ingredients, such as preservatives, pigments, waxes, and other compounds. Some people may experience allergic reactions to specific ingredients that their immune system considers harmful.

It’s worth noting that mascara wands have the potential to introduce bacteria into the product. Therefore, using contaminated mascara can cause eye infections or irritation.

According to TikTok’s favorite eye surgeon and Ophthalmologist, Dr. Ashley Brisette, fragrance is one of the most common irritants in mascara. “People are always surprised to learn that there can be fragrance in mascara. It is a common additive in some other products, and we know fragrance is actually one of the biggest culprits in terms of what can cause irritants and people to develop sensitivity, especially people that have sensitive eyes,” Dr. Brisette said.

Here are some helpful tips to prevent eye infections caused by mascara:

Choose high-quality products: It’s best to opt for mascaras from reputable brands that use safe and high-quality ingredients. Replace mascara regularly: We should replace mascaras every three to six months to prevent bacterial growth and maintain its effectiveness. Avoid sharing mascara: Sharing mascara can lead to the transfer of bacteria, which increases the risk of eye infections. Keep mascara and makeup tools clean: It’s essential to regularly clean the mascara wand and other makeup tools to minimize the risk of contamination.

Is there a mascara specially formulated to avoid eye irritation?

Yes! Clinique has developed and launched the High Impact High-Fi Full Volume Mascara. Clinique’s latest ophthalmologist-tested mascara instantly provides 230% more volume to your lashes. It is the first multi-faceted volumizing mascara that deeply cares for your lashes.

©Agencies



Clinique High Impact High-Fi Full Volume Mascara

Clinique’s High-Fi mascara comes in two intense shades: Intense Black and Intense Black-Brown. It contains a nourishing blend of coconut, argan, and moringa oils to give you softer and healthier-looking lashes. With its ultra-intense pigmentation, this mascara provides high impact in just one application, lasting 12 hours. It also features a newly-designed wave brush that enhances the dramatic effect on your eyes.

To sum up, experiencing an allergy or irritation from eye mascara can be uncomfortable, but it is possible to manage and prevent it. By being aware of the products you use, practicing good hygiene, and seeking professional guidance when necessary, you can have stunning lashes without any discomfort or negative effects.

