Summer is in full swing, and although the sunny season might be over on September 22 in the United States, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the weather. However, we all know the dangers of extended sun exposure and are aware of a few beauty mistakes we make around this time.

But don’t worry, there’s no shame, even the best of us make beauty blunders daily, and we might not even realize it. Luckily, the beauty experts at HD Brows have taken a deep dive into the most significant beauty mishaps of the summer and provided their top tips on how to avoid these.