Lauren Sanchez’s healthy and eco-friendly recipes you need to try

Are you trying to include some healthy and delicious meals in your day? Lauren Sanchez is here to help. With easy and eco-friendly recipes that will leave you feeling satisfied, the journalist and media personality is getting creative in the kitchen, sharing tips and plant-based recipes that promise to help you reduce food waste.

1. Sweet potato fries:

Lauren’s new series ‘Climate Friendly Friday’ includes some fan-favorite recipes, including baked sweet potato fries, cooked in only 25 minutes. The best part is that sweet potatoes have a lot of nutrients and use less water and pesticides.

2. Seaweed popcorn:

Another delicious recipe is seaweed popcorn. “I was a little hesitant to try this recipe, but now I’ll be adding seaweed to the bowl every time,” Lauren wrote, explaining that the main ingredient blends well in many dishes.

3. Edamame:

One of the most popular dishes is edamame, which Lauren promises to be “easy to make, delicious, and good for the planet,” containing a lot of protein, iron, magnesium, and calcium.

4. Hummus:

Are you ready to make your own hummus? Lauren shows an easy way to make a delicious and simple meal, with only 5 ingredients. “Great crop for restoring and maintaining soil health,” she wrote about chickpeas.

5. Roasted beet and butternu squash salad:

Another low water footprint recipe is beet salad. Lauren shows a very easy way to prepare it, just in time for Spring.