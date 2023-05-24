Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’ friends are reportedly ‘thrilled’ he proposed

Everyone is buzzing about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez after news broke that the billionaire proposed to the Emmy award-winning host. The couple has been living their best life aboard a $500 million superyacht, visiting places like Mallorca, Spain, and Cannes, France. With the news, it looks like Bezos had it all as part of his proposal plan.



The couple has not confirmed the news themselves but Sanchez recently rocked a bridal mini dress with her new symbol of love. A source told People their friends are “thrilled” “happy and relieved,” that he “finally” popped the question.

They said the business man and pilot have been talking about it for a long time. “All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and they felt the time was right,” the insider said.



Bezos reportedly proposed with an estimated $2.5 million engagement ring. “He has all the money in the world, and what was missing was someone to share it with, and everybody on both sides is very happy,” the source said.

The insider also confirmed that the woman on the superyacht was a tribute to Sanchez. “When he put her bust on the boat, that was the first signal,” they said.



Sources told TMZ he proposed with the 20-carat sparkler on dry land, somewhere in Spain. They arrived on May 15, so it happened sometime after that. On May 17, she was photographed with a thin band on her ring finger, which could have been the diamond turned around.

The giant rock was first photographed on May 21. She wore it proudly on May 22, at a dinner date at La Petite Maison.