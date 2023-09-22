Travis Kelce says the ball is in Taylor Swift’s court after inviting her to his game

Rumors have been buzzing that romance might be sizzling between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and the NFL star has finally cleared the air. While the tight endis definitely interested, he said the ball is currently in her court.

In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show, the Super Bowl winner said he thought it was “hilarious” how much traction the story was getting, saying it was like a game of “telephone” where no one actually knows exactly what’s happening.

He did admit that he “threw the ball in her court“ after watching her show, inviting her to one of his games at his home team, the Chicago Bears Arrowhead Stadium. “I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come to see me rock a stage at Arrowhead, and see which ones a little more lit,‘” the 33-year-old said. “We’ll see what happens in the near future,” he added.

The Chiefs are set to play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday, and Swift is currently on a break from her Era’s Tour until November, so we will have to wait and see if the “Love Story” singer is in the stands.

Swift the single lady

Swift has been a single lady after ending her long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn. After a brief controversial relationship with Matt Healy, reports started linking her and Kelce on September 12 with a source telling the Messenger they were quietly hanging out.

Fans then went wild after reports pointed out she was wearing his birthstone a week later. On September 20th, Kelce’s brother Jason commented on the rumors while on the WIP Morning Show saying, “It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening with Travis’ love life,” Jason said. “But having said that, man, I think they’re doing great, and I think it’s all 100 percent true.” However, he admitted it was all goofs and gags. “No, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.“