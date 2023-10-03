How to watch the NFL season and schedule: Monday Night Football 2023

The NFL season is back, and football fans nationwide are gearing up to witness the thrilling action on the gridiron. Among the myriad ways to catch NFL games, Monday Night Football stands out as a beloved tradition, and in 2023, ABC is set to showcase the excitement.

As part of the rich tradition of athletic competition established by ABC Sports, Monday Night Football promises to deliver memorable moments as the Green Bay Packers take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

How to Watch Monday Night Football

ABC is the exclusive broadcaster for Monday Night Football in 2023, and they’ve made it easier than ever to catch the games, whether at home or on the go.

ABC App (iOS and Android): The ABC app is your go-to destination for watching Monday Night Football on your smartphone or tablet. Whether you have an iOS or Android device, you can download the app for free from your app store. Once installed, log in with your cable or satellite TV provider credentials, and you can stream the game live.

Connected Devices: It is possible to stream Monday Night Football on various connected devices, including Roku, AppleTV, and Amazon Fire TV. Download the ABC app on your chosen device, log in with your TV provider details, and start watching the game on your big screen.

Monday Night Football Schedule

Here is the entire Monday Night Football TV schedule for the 2023 NFL season so you can plan ahead and never miss a moment of the action:

Mondays at 8 ET/5 PT on ABC: Mark your calendar for Monday nights, as that’s when you can catch the live broadcast of Monday Night Football on ABC. The kickoff time is set at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Check Local Listings*: Remember that game times and matchups may vary, so it’s always a good idea to check your local listings or the official NFL website for the most up-to-date information on Monday Night Football games.

10/2 Seahawks at Giants 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

10/9 Packers at Raiders 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

10/16 Cowboys at Chargers 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

10/23 49ers at Vikings 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

10/30 Raiders at Lions 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

11/6 Chargers at Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

11/13 Broncos at Bills 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

11/20 Eagles at Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ABC, ESPN, fuboTV

11/27 Bears at Vikings 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

12/4 Bengals at Jaguars* 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

12/11 Packers at Giants* 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

12/18 Chiefs at Patriots* 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

12/25 Ravens at 49ers* 8:15 p.m. ABC, fuboTV