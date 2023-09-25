Usher fulfills his dream of headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl, America’s most-watched sporting event, is known for its thrilling on-field action, but it’s the halftime show that often steals the spotlight. In 2024, fans worldwide are in for a treat as the iconic singer, Usher, is set to take center stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, presented by Apple Music, on February 11, 2024.

This performance is significant not only for Usher but also for the city of Las Vegas, as it marks the first time the Super Bowl will be hosted in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

©GettyImages



Usher arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2023 theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Usher, a native of Atlanta and a global music sensation expressed his excitement, stating, “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.” Fans can expect a spectacular show, filled with Usher’s signature moves and electrifying stage presence.

Seth Dudowsky, the head of music for the NFL, shared his enthusiasm for Usher’s upcoming performance, saying, “Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career. We couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

This year’s halftime show continues a successful partnership between the NFL and Roc Nation, established in 2019, to produce unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Shows. Over the past few years, this partnership has delivered remarkable performances, including Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (2020), The Weeknd (2021), a hip-hop showcase featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar (2022), and Rihanna (2023).

©GettyImages



Usher wears Balmain sunglasses, earrings, a yellow coat, outside Balmain, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021, on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France.

Jay-Z, the founder of Roc Nation, praised Usher, stating, “Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Additionally, this marks the second year in a row that the Super Bowl Halftime Show will be presented by Apple Music, following a decade-long partnership with Pepsi. The 2023 halftime show featuring Rihanna was a monumental success and became the most-watched halftime show of all time, dethroning Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s performance. Expectations for another record-breaking performance are high, with Usher taking the stage in 2024.

©GettyImages



Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show will be produced by DPS, with executive producers Roc Nation and Jesse Collins. The show will be directed by the acclaimed Hamish Hamilton, who has a long history of leading major live events.

Usher’s excitement doesn’t end with his Super Bowl performance. He has also announced the release of his ninth studio album, Coming Home, on Super Bowl Sunday. This album marks his first release since 2016’s Hard II Love, which reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable halftime show and new music from this multi-talented artist.