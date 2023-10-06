Travis Kelce’s mom discusses meeting Taylor Swift at her son’s football match

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored relationship continues to entertain the nation. Donna Kelce, Travis’ mom, appeared on the Today Show, where she was asked about her relationship with Taylor.

“It was okay.” Travis Kelce’s mom not impressed with Taylor Swift. (Video: NBC) pic.twitter.com/wHpSFIMhPo — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 6, 2023

Donna played coy, respectful of Taylor’s privacy. “I’ll never tell you!” said Donna when asked about what she and Taylor talked about during the game. She then laughed and explained a little more. “You know what it was? I was talking about this, you know, when the commercial people come out in the orange gloves and they’re on the field, I was mentioning when they go like this, the commercial’s over and they can play again,” she said, moving her arm around to illustrate her answer.

When pressed for more details, Donna remained private, only remarking upon the crazy impact that the acquaintance with Taylor has brought into her life. “I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where everyone saw me,” she said. “I was in the boxes with her. It’s another thing that’s amped up my life.”

Donna and Taylor at the Kansas City Chiefs game

In an interview with PEOPLE, Donna revealed that she wasn’t a fan of Taylor Swift before meeting her, preferring music from her times. "I would say not," she said. "My era was Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, things like that. That's more my music." Still, she respects Taylor’s career and trajectory. "But obviously, talent is talent," she said. She also revealed that her favorite Taylor song is “Shake it Off.”

Over the past month, Taylor and Donna have been photographed together on various occasions. The two have been spotted chatting and hugging at different NFL games.