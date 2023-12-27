Beyoncé’s childhood home catches fire on Christmas morning

Beyoncé’s childhood home in Houston caught fire this past Christmas. Firefighters were called to the home at 2 am on Monday, as reported by various news outlets.

Beyoncé and the family no longer own or live in the home, reports CNN, but the home, located at a 2400 block of Rosedale Street, has been deemed a cultural landmark by fans and residents of the area. ﻿“We had it contained in about 10 minutes,” said Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Beyoncé’s family bought the home in 1982. She lived in the home until she was five years old, but appears to hold some attachment to the place, stopping by the home to take photos of it while touring Houston in her recent Renaissance Tour.

Beyoncé has also discussed her experience as a young girl growing up in Houston, appearing to have fond memories of the place. “Growing up in Houston was fun,” said Beyonce in an interview with Visit Houston. “We always had a huge backyard to play in. My mom allowed my friends to come over all the time; it was like a continuous slumber party at our house.”

“When I describe Houston to friends who have never been here, I first have to tell them, no, it’s not like the country films you see on TV! I like to describe Houston as a great place to raise a family. You get nice southern people with a city atmosphere,” she said. “You can buy a great home in a price range to fit your income. The great thing is, whether you or your children are into arts, sports, music, business, etc., there is a place for you to grow into and learn all of those things right here in Houston.”

