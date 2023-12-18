Kanye West’s daughter North West and Bianca Censori hold hands in Disney

Kanye West and Bianca Censori took his eldest daughter on a fun trip to Disneyland. The couple was photographed enjoying the park in California as they took North West to some of the park’s most popular attractions. While West tried his best to remain incognito, disguising his face, Censori and North held hands and walked comfortably through the park.

©GrosbyGroup



Kanye West, Bianca Censori and North West in Disneyland

Photos show West, Censori and North walking while they’re trailed by some of their personal security. West had his face covered with a black hoodie that he paired with some matching pants and sneakers. Censori wore a form fitting white bodysuit that she paired with some yellow boots. She wore her hair styled backwards and held on to North’s hand as the group made their way through the park. For her part, North wore a baggy black graphic t-shirt with some pants and sneakers.

TMZ reports that the group was accompanied by security and by a Disney tour guide, ensuring that they made the most of their stay and avoided making any lines. According to onlookers, West, Censori and North went to the Haunted Mansion. They then went to Frontierlands, one of the sections of the park that house saloons, cowboys, and all manner of Western attractions. The publication reports that North and Censori were comfortable with each other, talking as they made their way through the park.

©GrosbyGroup



Kanye West and Bianca Censori

West and Censori were recently in Miami

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were recently spotted in Miami, where they attended various Art Basel events. The couple attended a gallery event, with West remaining incognito and only staying for about 45 minutes. “He entered through a VIP entrance at around 2:30 a.m. and no one seemed to notice him,” said a source to Page Six. “He was in and out and seemed like he didn’t want to be seen.”

Over the past couple of weeks rumors have been swirling the couple, claiming that the two might be considering relocating to Dubai.