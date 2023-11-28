Kanye West and Bianca Censori back together after apparent ultimatum: ‘She had a change of heart’

Kanye West and Bianca Censori seem to be going strong in their marriage despite rumors indicating that they were calling it quits following a “break” in their relationship. The rapper and the Australian architect spent some time apart in recent weeks, with Kanye spending some quality time with his 10-year-old daughter North in Dubai, while Bianca visited her friends and family in Melbourne.

The celebrity couple “haven’t split” as revealed by a close source to Us Weekly. “Those close to him believed they had split,” the insider explained to the publication. However, their recent reunion indicates the opposite, as they looked very much in love together after spending time apart.

“She arrived in Dubai a few days ago and it’s been on with them ever since,” the insider said, with Bianca flying back from Australia to meet her husband in Dubai after an apparent ultimatum. “He told her if she didn’t come to Dubai, then they were done.”

“He was having a hard time trusting her. And she had a change of heart,” the insider said to the publication, adding that they had been apart for “about a month,” but they were quickly back into their romance after their reunion.

The source concluded by saying that they “were getting busy at the clubs” once Bianca arrived. The pair spent time together in Italy before the rumored split, and now they seem to be relocating, with the source adding that he “moved to Dubai a few months ago to get away from Hollywood,” following his controversies and divorce from Kim Kardashian after six years of marriage.