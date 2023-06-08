Nico Parker has been making films over the past couple of years, but it wasn’t until 2023 that her work reached the mainstream. Parker, 18, appeared in one episode of “The Last of Us,” playing Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) late daughter. The performance was one that catapulted her to fame, setting her up for various roles that we’ll be seeing in the coming years.

Parker is the daughter of Thandiwe Newton and inherited her great sense of style. Over the course of various appearances at events and red carpets, Parker has worn bold colors and prints. Scroll down to have a look at some of her best outfits: