Gerard Piqué and Clara go on vacation following Shakira move

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia are going on a vacation. Spanish sources claim the two took a trip to a remote location in the Middle East following Shakira’s departure and were also celebrating Clara’s 24th birthday.

©GrosbyGroup



The couple made their relationship official with a social media post.

The news were shared on the podcast “Mamarazzis,” where they explained that the couple would have absolute privacy since they were located someplace that was difficult to reach for paparazzi and members of the media.

It’s unknown how long the couple will stay in the Middle East, but it can’t be more than a couple of weeks. As we’ve previously reported, Pique is expected in Miami at the end of the month to visit his kids and spend 10 days with them. The trip is also an opportunity for his and Shakira’s lawyers to meet up and resolve various issues regarding the children’s finances, including splitting the cost of their extracurricular activities, and more.

©GrosbyGroup



Clara Chia and Pique attending a friend’s wedding

Clara and Piqué were first spotted together in August 2022, after being photographed at a music festival together. Afterward, they were spotted in multiple occasions, including a wedding, where they were accompanied by Piqué’s parents.

It’s unclear how Piqué and Clara’s relationship began, but the couple has confirmed their relationship on social media and has become a viral sensation.