Gerard Piqué’s trip to Miami: When is he visiting the kids?

Gerard Piqué will soon be visiting his children, Sasha and Milan. The kids have moved to Miami with their mother Shakira and their maternal grandparents. They are getting their life settled in a new country and a new school.

Per the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, the program “Y ahora Sonsoles” claims that Piqué has already picked a date for his trip. “This week Pique has met up with his lawyer and has planned a date for a trip to reunite with his kids,” said the journalist Lorena Vázquez in Spanish.“It will take place at the end of the month.”

Vázquez then explained that he’d spend 10 days with the children, as the parents’ custody agreement states.

Financial details

Vázquez also explained that that same week, Piqué and Shakira’s lawyers would meet up to discuss various economical details, including their kids’ extracurricular activities.

“Who will pay, how it’ll be paid, the types of activities that the kids would be doing, etc,” continued the journalist.

Shakira’s new life

Shakira’s move to Miami comes after long months of planning. It appears like one of the reasons why Shakira and Piqué had to go to court was due to the two being unable to reach a custody agreement on their own, which they resolved after several dates in court.

Following her move to Miami, Shakira shared a statement with the press, asking them to respect her children’s privacy and grant them the chance to lead a life as normal as possible. “Now that my kids are starting a new stage in their lives, I kindly ask the media to respect their privacy,” reads her statement in Spanish.