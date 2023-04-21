Shakira’s touching words to Carlos Vives in a video dedication for his Latin AMAs tribute

It’s no secret that Carlos Vives and Shakira are united by their love of music and their native Colombia, but perhaps there is a stronger bond stronger between them, and that is their friendship. These talented singers, who collaborated on the hit “La Bicicleta” in 2016, are great friends with deep affection, respect, and mutual admiration for each other. So it’s no surprise that, during a tribute, Vives received for his legacy at the Latin American Music Awards, ‘Shaki’ wanted to dedicate a heartfelt message to him.

©GettyImages



Shakira is full of praise and love for Carlos Vives

“Carlos, you are the poet who writes verses with my land. An extraordinary musician, and even more extraordinary is your faithful friend’s heart,” said the singer of “Monotonía” at the beginning of a post on Instagram, which she accompanied with a video compilation of moments together, including the successful moments they shared in 2017.

“Artists like you appear every thousand years. That’s why today we want to pay tribute to you. What you have done for our Colombia, neither politicians nor philanthropists haven’t achieved,” Shakira continued in her message. “Thank you for rescuing our folklore and reminding us of what we were, what we are, and what we can be,” she added.

“You have brought a piece of us in every song from children, the elderly, and those who didn’t know our customs or spoke our language. And you have reminded us of how much we are worth, what we feel, and how strongly we can love,” expressed the Colombian singer.

©GettyImages



Carlos Vives received a tribute for his musical legacy at the LAMAs 2023

“Your legacy is invaluable because it represents us all. Keep building it for us and fly high like a condor over the mountains! I love you, friend. We all love you!” Her words couldn’t be more accurate, as Vives has an impressive and successful career in which he has promoted the Vallenato rhythm worldwide.

Carlos’s friendship and affection for Shakira

During this past year, Shakira confronted many difficult situations after separating from Gerard Piqué. And through all those times, she always had Vives‘ support. Although he was always respectful when commenting on this personal topic, he admitted to communicating with her. “One always wants to wish the best for everyone. I have a friendship with Shaki for many years,” Carlos told the press in a recent interview.

©GettyImages



Shakira and Vives collaborated on the hit “La Bicicleta” in 2016

“I send her messages when she writes me for something, and I tell her: ‘Love yourself, think,’ that is, ‘love yourself a lot,’ that’s all one wishes for the people one loves,” expressed the Vallenato singer.