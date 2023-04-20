Shakira shares her ‘Barbie’ posters and throws dig at Gerard Piqué

Shakira is excited for “Barbie.” The film, which will be released this summer, has prompted a wave of hilarious memes showing various women as Barbie. Shakira shared some posters of her own, promoting her most famous songs and even using one as an opening to throw some shade Gerard Piqué’s way.

©Shakira



Shakira’s Barbie poster

The poster shows Shakira in the blue outfit she wears on the “TQG” music video. On top of her head, a slogan reads, “This Barbie is orgullosa de ser Latinoamericana,” which translates to “This Barbie is proud to be Latin American.”

The comment is a reference to a Tweet that Shakira made, where she wrote the same statement and tacked on flags from every Latin American country. The tweet was sparked by a comment that Piqué made on a podcast, where he referenced some of the vitriol he received after breaking up with Shakira. “My ex-partner is Latin American and you have no idea what I’ve received over social media from people that are fans of her,” he said. “I don’t know them, it’s people who I guess don’t have lives. Why should you care about them? Zero. You’ll never meet them in your life, they’re like robots.”

His statement caused a lot of outrage from Latin Americans, believing that their nationality had nothing to do with the hate that Piqué has been receiving on social media.

Y qué tiene que ver que Shakira sea latinoamericana pedazo de imbecil #piquepic.twitter.com/Mo8Ju0f4I1 — Juan Montes (@crunches_) April 1, 2023

Shakira shared other Barbie posters, referencing songs like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Music Sessions #53.” These read, “This Barbie is out of your league,” and “These Barbie is Shakira! Shakira!”

It’s safe to say that the “Barbie” film has acquired some new fans and audience members today.