False rumors of a physical altercation between Piqué and Shakira’s brother

Gerard Piqué has been in the spotlight since arriving in Miami, with many interested in his first visit to see his children after his ex-partner Shakira left Barcelona. Despite his attempts to remain low-key and discreet, his outings with Milan and Sasha were captured by the paparazzi.

However, another topic that caused a stir during the Catalan’s stay in Florida was an entirely baseless rumor. There were speculations that the former footballer had a heated argument with Tonino Mebarak, Shakira’s brother. However, it has now been confirmed that the alleged fight never occurred.

Tonino has always supported Shakira

Last weekend, several media outlets reported on an intense argument between Shakira and Piqué regarding the custody of their children. The reports claimed that Tonino intervened to defend his sister, which then escalated to a physical fight.

Despite the lack of evidence, the rumors spread and caused significant uproar online. During a recent episode of “Despierta America” (Univision), host Karla Martinez confidently declared that “this is false,” citing a reliable source. She said, “From a very good source, we tell you this is false.”

Gerard Piqué returned to Spain after several days in Miami

The morning show’s host and her colleagues emphasized the importance of responsible reporting, especially when false information could potentially impact the children involved.

Paparazzi Jordi Martín, who has closely followed the topic of the singer and the former FC Barcelona star’s separation, also discredited the rumored fight between Piqué and his former brother-in-law. Martín tweeted, “It’s completely false that @3gerardpique had a fight with Tonino, @shakira’s brother in Miami.”

Focusing on the well being of their children

While. Shakira and Piqué are separated, the two are said to be prioritzing the well-being and happiness of their children. The reports of a supposed fight between family members, including Piqué and Shakira’s brother, were debunked and proved to be untrue.

In November of last year, Shakira and Piqué signed an agreement on the custody of their children, with both parties making it clear that Milan and Sasha were their top priority. “Our only aim is to guarantee their greatest stability, protection, and privacy,” they stated in a joint statement.

