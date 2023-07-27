Shakira and her kids adorably sing at a baseball match

Shakira is a Dodgers fan. The Colombian singer shared an update of herself and her family, who spent some quality time at the Dodgers baseball game. She shared photos of her kids Sasha and Milan dressed up in their Dodgers gear, and then a video of all of them singing loudly on the stands.

The post opens with a photo of Shakira and her sons. The boys are seen wearing blue Los Angeles Dodgers shirts and a matching cap. For her part, she appears to be wearing a black sleeveless top. A video shows Shakira, a friend of hers, and Sasha, all singing VicenteFernández’s “El Rey” as the song plays in the stadium. "At the Dodgers game with the kiddos last night! amazing game!" she captioned the post.

Over the past month, Shakira has had many reasons to celebrate. She attended the Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico, where she emerged as the evening’s winner, earning eight trophies and speaking up about her philanthropy, one of the aspects that have shaped her career since its beginnings

“We live in an ambiguous world, surrounded by good music, beauty, TikTok dances, and filtered selfies,” she said in her speech. “But there are realities that cannot be filtered or disguised. There are places where people born poor die poor because they don’t have many opportunities to receive a quality education. Places where, although it’s hard to believe, people are discriminated against because of their sexual preferences, skin color, or social class. It’s an imperfect world, but fortunately, it’s constantly changing. And that’s a truth that cannot be wasted,” she said.

Shakira was accompanied by her sons at the awards. “To be an agent of change, all you need to do is differentiate between what’s right and what’s wrong,” she said to them. “You just have to believe that change is possible and not let anyone tell you otherwise. That’s power, and you, the youth, possess that power.”

