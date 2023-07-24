Camila Cabello fall in love with Puerto Rico in new post

Camila Cabello can add Puerto Rico to her list of favorite places. The Cuban singer and actress shared an update on her life, which includes a stunning trip to Puerto Rico where she got to enjoy some of the island’s best offerings.

The post is made up of various photos of Cabello, which show her doing multiple things. In some images she’s naked and enjoying herself in the water, while in others she’s in her bathing suit enjoying some of the island’s beaches. One photo shows her in the sea, with only her feet in the water as she’s wearing a black dress. Two photos show some of the books she read over the course of her trip, which include Elif Batuman’s “The Idiot” and “Quater Life,” by Satya Doyle Byock.

In Spanish, she captioned the post: “You were right, it’s very cool. I love you PR. Now back to the studio since there’s a record I have to finish.” The post quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments from friends and followers. “It’s important to take breaks to skinny dip when making an album,” wrote her friend Alexander Gold.

Cabello’s last record is titled “Familia,” and it explored her Cuban heritage more in depth than ever before. “I love where I come from,” said Cabello in an interview with Billboard. “I love my culture. It brings me so much joy. I think it’s so incredible. I love Latin music, I love Latin culture. I think we’re just amazing as a community. Our music, our food, our people…so many things. I’m so proud, and that pride and love for it naturally spills into everything. Especially as I get older, I’m always trying to get closer to that for my own soul.”

