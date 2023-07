Reflecting on this partnership, Kendall expresses her gratitude, stating, “I’m honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, I’m worth it. Joining the L’Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full-circle moment.”

With Kendall Jenner as their muse, L’Oréal Paris embraces a new chapter of empowerment, celebrating the strength and individuality of women worldwide.