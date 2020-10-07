Kendall Jenner is sporting a stunning new hairstyle inspired by her younger sister, Kylie

Kendall Jenner isn’t known to really take risks with her look, as the supermodel rarely changes up her hair as her famous sisters do. Once we got to see the 24-year-old sport platinum hair but that was for a very short period of time. Although it wasn’t a drastic change, we did see Jenner debut a new hair color and length recently on her Instagram and it seemed a bit familiar.

The supermodel posted a boomerang video to her Instagram recently looking beautiful as always. However, in the post, Jenner’s hair was much longer than her normal length and it looked like she added some highlights to her usual all brown hair.

The stunning new hair was styled wavy and parted in the middle which seemed to resemble her younger sister, Kylie’s hairstyle back in the 2000s. Aside from getting hair inspo from her sister, Jenner seems to be missing her platinum blonde hair as the second photo in the post is an edited version of Jenner with lighter hair. This post in itself goes to show that the 24-year-old can truly pull off any look.

It’s not anything new that the famous sisters take inspiration from one another’s looks. Unlike her older sister, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul loves to often change up her appearance. The 23-year-old has also opted in the past for platinum blonde hair like her older sister. Currently, the younger Jenner sister is rocking a honey brown hair color, but who knows what it’ll be changed to next week and if her sister will follow suit.

In other Jenner news, the model’s love life with NBA player, Devin Booker seems to still be going strong. This past summer, we watched the two love birds hang out at the beach together in Malibu, have dinner at Nobu, and stay at a lake house with their famous friends, Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Then more recently, Jenner and Booker were spotted on a dinner date together in West Hollywood earlier this week. According to the Daily Mail, a source said that Jenner “seems very happy and the 23-year-old athlete is sweet to her.” The source also said Booker has been spending a lot of time with Jenner’s famous family.

We couldn’t be happier that Jenner both changed up her hair and that she’s happy in her rumored relationship with the NBA star.