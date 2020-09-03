Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles, California - March 11, 2020©GettyImages

Kendall Jenner shows her natural beauty in makeup free mirror selfie

She is part of the world’s new generation of young supermodels and business women

By HOLA! USA

Kendall Jenner is currently one of the world’s top supermodels and part of a new generation of successful young models. This time, she is showing us her natural beauty in a makeup free mirror selfie while promoting her oral care brand.

Related:

BFFs, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Beiber were spotted together in cheeky bikinis on a beach in Malibu

The Romance Continues Between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker (Exclusive photos)

View this post on Instagram

oral beauty 🤍 @moon #moon_partner

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Posing while brushing her teeth, one of the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, promoted her cruelty-free and vegan teeth whitening pen and oral beauty products.

Kendall Jenner is a collaborator in vegan oral hygiene brand Moon©Moon Oral Care

Recently, and after their flirty exchange on Instagram with NBA player Devin Booker, Jenner was seriously linked to the athlete. The supermodel and Phoenix Suns player, were caught putting on a very amorous display together just last month.

They were seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu alongside Devin‘s dog, Haven. The outing was super casual, with both parties rocking some sweats and staying safe with their masks on. Running these type of mundane errands together definitely seems like something only a more established couple would do.

These two first sparked relationship rumors back in April, when they were seen going on some sort of road trip together during nationwide stay-at-home orders. This sighting is the same headline that caused Kendall to fire back at her critics who slammed her for being “passed around” by NBA players. The model--who has been linked to Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons, and Utah Jazz player Jordan Clarkson--assured fans and critics alike that she‘s in ”full control” of who she dates, though she never actually confirmed whether or not she was seeing Devin Booker.


Related Video:

Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more