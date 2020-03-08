Kendall Jenner’s easy technique for perfect eyebrows

Kendall Jenner’s beauty goes far beyond the runways, turning her into a beauty reference for inspiring delicate, natural and sophisticated makeup looks. One of her signature features is her full, straight brows and her makeup artist, Mary Phillips has an easy trick to keep the model’s brows flawless.

Kylie Jenner’s big sister has distinct eyebrows that are dense, defined, and at the same time, natural – a very popular trend in recent seasons. And thanks to MUA Mary’s simple technique, you too can have eyebrows just like Kendall’s.

©Tweezerman



Kendall uses slanted tweezers from Tweezerman to pluck brow hairs with precision

THE SECRET: THE CLEANUP

All of Kendall’s makeup looks have her signature full brows. Her makeup artist Mary told Refinery 29 that she starts the whole makeup process with a “good brow cleanup.” That is, use your fingers to brush your brow hairs upwards to look as full as you can get them. Mary then uses Tweezerman slanted Tweezers ($23) to pluck any stray hairs. But don’t be heavy handed! “I always tell people: If you're unsure about removing a hair, don’t,” the MUA emphasized.



©GettyImages



Kendall’s makeup artist focuses on the model’s eyes when doing her makeup

NEXT STEPS

Keep your look natural by applying a soft brown eyeshadow all over the lid and extending upwards until you reach the brow. Use a lighter shade – vanilla for cooler skin tones or gold for warmer shades, under the peak of the arch to visually elevate your eyes and add depth.

For a natural focus on your eyes to complete the look, use a heated or traditional eyelash curler on your eyelashes and apply your favorite mascara.