Vanessa Hudgens addresses pregnancy rumors

Vanessa Hudgens took a minute to make things clear for her followers and stop speculation. In a new Instagram post, Hudgens addressed comments that were asking her if she and her fiancé Cole Tucker had decided to have a child together.

Hudgens shared a video on her Instagram stories, showing a recap of her bachelorette weekend in Aspen. “The most iconic bachelorette weekend in Aspen thanks to my GIRLS and Airbnb couldn’t ask for a more perfect home base,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Many followers began questioning whether or not she was pregnant, prompting lenghty discussions. “Even if she was pregnant it’s really no one business but hers. She is glowing yes but because she is about to the marry the love of her life. That would make any one glow. I’m so happy to see her happy she deserves all the happiness,” wrote a follower, criticizing people’s behavior.

“Not pregnant so y’all can stop,” wrote Hudgens in the comments section.

Vanessa and Cole’s engagement

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker shared the news of their engagement in February of this year. The two shared a joint Instagram post where the two were seen hugging and Hudgens was showing off her engagement ring. "YES. We couldn't be happier," read the caption.

She’s previously discussed wedding planning and how difficult it is, prompting her to think that maybe she and Tucker should just elope. “It’s hard,” she said on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “Finding a venue is tough. I’m lost. I don’t know.”