Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham talk their special bond

Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham share an unlikely bond.

Beckham was a guest at “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where she and Barrymore talked about their friendship and their unexpected connection, which occurred thanks to their daughters.

Drew shares the unlikely story of how her daughter met @victoriabeckham’s daughter, Harper! 💛 Tune in today for more. pic.twitter.com/SFeNP3OeYR — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) October 28, 2022

Barrymore shared the story with the audience, with both of them looking visibly emotional. She spoke about her time in London while making a movie and how her daugher made a friend randomly, in a park.

"We didn't know anybody there. I was so excited that she made a friend," Barrymore said. "I was like 'Oh, thank God,' you know. 'You made a friend here this is wonderful news." It turns out that that friend was Harper, Beckham’s daughter.

“I have to say that Harper’s always loved playing with your girls because they’re such adorable little girls,” Beckham said. “And Harper has really enjoyed getting to know your girls.”

Harper is Victoria and David Beckham’s only girl and is 11 years old. The couple shares boys Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz.

In the case of Barrymore, she has two girls, Frankie and Olive. While she occasionally talks about them, Barrymore tends to keep them away from the spotlight.

“Because of my life experiences, I’m not selling my brand on my kids. I won’t do it. But to ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton. So it’s really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelet and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me,” she said in an interview with People.

Barrymore was one of Hollywood’s biggest child stars, with her fame exploding overnight due to her performance in Steven Spielberg’s “E.T.” She was seven years old, and soon after gained access to industry parties and exclusive events, which lead to her developing drug and alcohol problems that plagued her for years.