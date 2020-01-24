On Sunday, January 26, is the music industry’s biggest night. Music’s biggest stars like Demi Lovato and [la] Rosalía will be descending onto the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards that are taking place at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Powerhouse vocalist Alicia Keys returns to host the event and guide us through what is set to be a night to remember filled with special performances from top acts. What better way to celebrate like your favorite Latinx musical acts (because you know we have to toast to Maluma’s nomination) than with a refreshing cocktail.

We’ve gathered six unique cocktails to toast the with during all the highs-and-lows of the night. Scroll through to find your perfect beverage to celebrate your favorite singer’s win (or to commemorate a loss)!