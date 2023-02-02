Grammys 2023: How to watch the show this Sunday

The 2023 Grammy Awards are back to normal. After a two-year stay in Las Vegas, the awards show is returning to its home base in Los Angeles, with the show hosted at the Crypto.com Arena (previously called the Staples Center). The program will be hosted by Trevor Noah, who’s occupied the gig over the past two years.

This year’s Grammys are exciting. Not only will they feature reliably great performances and the most prestigious awards for the music industry, they’ll also feature a performance from Bad Bunny, who became the first artist to be nominated for best album of the year for a record performed in Spanish.

This year could also be record-breaking in other areas, with Beyoncé having the opportunity to become the biggest Grammy winner of all time. She’s nominated for nine awards this year, and only has to win four to earn this title.

How to watch

©GettyImages



Beyonce at the 59th Grammy Awards

The Grammys will air this Sunday, February 5th at 8 PM EST on CBS. The program will also be available to stream on Paramount+, where subscribers will be able to watch it live and on demand.

The red carpet can be watched via the Recording Academy, which will air live on the website live.grammy.com. E! News will also air the red carpet on their channel, starting at 6 PM EST.