Katy Perry may be ready to leave American Idol after a season full of drama

Katy Perry has been a judge on American Idol since the sixteenth season in 2018, but her time may be coming to an end. The singer has had viral moments on the show, which has led to negative views and discourses about her. If recent reports are true, she may have come to her wit’s end and is considering leaving the show.



Perry, who performed at the King’s coronation, is no stranger to criticism, but this season was “way too much for her to handle.‘. A source told Daily Mail, she feels producers are trying to throw her under the bus to make her look like the “nasty judge.” “She feels like her comments could have been removed,” they said.

Perry’s recent controversy was in April when she was booed by the audience for her comments. The “Firework” singer came for a contestant’s love of glitter. She told Nutsa, 26, from Tbilisi, Georgia. “Nutsa every time you take the stage, it’s like you glitter bomb the stage.” The judge then asked that the next time she sees her she wears “not one piece of glitter.”



The insider said getting booed really upset her, and she was just trying to do her job. “She has accomplished so much in her career and is now being looked at as a nasty reality show judge,” they said.

In March, before the glitter incident, Perry was accused by the public of “mom shaming” contestant Sara Beth Liebe. When Liebe said she had three kids before turning 25, Katy, 38, made a joke about her laying on a table too much.



Fans have called for her to be replaced, which has not gone unnoticed.

The insider noted that Perry has been unhappy for some time. She would be saying goodbye to a reported $25 million-per-season paycheck if she leaves the show. “It’s not a money thing,” the insider said, “It is starting to be more of a legacy issue. She does not want her career defined by a talent competition show where she isn’t even performing.”

