King Charles coronation: Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Lionel Richie and more to perform

It’s official! Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be leading the highly anticipated concert taking place at King Charles’ coronation. The BBC has announced the artists performing on Sunday, May 7, including acclaimed musician Andrea Bocelli, pop group Take That, and singers Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

“The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth,” the BBC said about the coronation, and the long awaited celebration.

The pair are both judges on ‘American Idol’ and have a longtime relationship with British Royals. The 38-year-old singer has worked as ambassador of The British Asian Trust, which is known to be co-founded by Prince Charles, while the 73-year-old singer was previously appointed First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince’s Trust.

Organized by BBC Studios Productions, the concert will be taking place at Windsor Castle in front of a 20,000 audience and will be available on streaming via BBC ONE, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. It was revealed that the Opera singer will be joined by Terfel for a special duet, while the Take Trio group will perform for the first time since 2019.

The guests at the ceremony can expect to experience “a broad mix of music spanning pop to classical, along with spoken word and dance performances reflecting arts and culture from around the UK and the wider Commonwealth.”