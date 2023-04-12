Queen Letizia and King Felipe to travel to London for special occasion

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain will be among the guests at King Charles III’s coronation. The Spanish royal couple is set to attend the service next month in London. The Spanish Royal House confirmed Letizia and Felipe’s attendance to the EFE agency, according to HOLA! Spain.

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s parents are reportedly scheduled to arrive in London on May 5, the day before the coronation service. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, as well as King Carl XVI Gustaf and his daughter Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden are also set to attend the coronation on May 6.

©DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images



Prince Albert of Monaco confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this year that he and his wife Princess Charlene were looking forward to attending the upcoming coronation.

The Telegraph reported last month that members of foreign royal families were “expected to be invited to the ceremony in an historic break with tradition.” According to the outlet, “Convention dating back centuries stated that a coronation should be a sacred ceremony between a monarch and their people in the presence of God,” but the King was “set to do away with the tradition and invite his counterparts from around the world.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed on April 12 that Charles’ son Prince Harry will attend the coronation without Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex will stay behind in California with the couple’s children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who will turn four the day his paternal grandfather is crowned at Westminster Abbey.