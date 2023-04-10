Queen Letizia steps out in top previously worn by daughter

Stylish minds think alike! Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out﻿ in a familiar top on Holy Saturday. The royal mom of two attended the representation of The Passion in Chinchon, Spain wearing a Sfera embroidered blouse that her﻿ eldest daughter Princess Leonor ﻿has previously worn.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia wore a Sfera top that her daughter Princess Leonor has previously stepped out in

Leonor wore the blouse last April during a visit to the Reception, Attention and Referral Centres (CREADE) for Ukrainian refugees with her family.

Letizia teamed the design on April 8 with a blazer and pants. The Queen was joined by her husband King Felipe and daughters Leonor and Infanta Sofia at the representation on Saturday.

©Getty Images



The royal family attended the representation of The Passion in Chinchon, Spain

According to UFO No More, Princess Leonor, 17, wore her mother’s Roberto Verino vest, which she paired with a black long-sleeve top and white jeans, for the family outing. The Princess of Asturias is currently on spring break. Leonor is set to finish her International Baccalaureate studies at UWC Atlantic College in Wales at the end of May.

The future Queen of Spain will begin her three-year military training in August. Last month, Casa de S.M. el Rey said that King Felipe and Queen Letizia consider Leonor’s military training “very convenient and valuable: it reinforces the capacities of service and delivery, and facilitates the representation tasks that she must assume, as Heir to the Crown of Spain, in accordance with the provisions of Title II of the Constitution.”