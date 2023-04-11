Royal couple confirmed to attend King Charles’ coronation

Guest confirmations are rolling in for King Charles III’s coronation! Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark are set to attend the event in London next month.

The official program on the Danish Royal House’s website states that on May 6 “the Crown Prince couple participate in the coronation of HRH King Charles III and Queen Camilla of Great Britain. Westminster Abbey, London, UK.”

Frederik attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last year with his mother Queen Margrethe II, who underwent back surgery in February. The Royal House announced in March that Her Majesty faced “a lengthy physical rehabilitation process” following her surgery, which could “extend over the next few months.”

©MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images



Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik will attend the coronation in London

In addition to Mary and Frederik, the Swedish Royal Court has confirmed the coronation attendance of King Carl XVI Gustaf and his daughter Crown Princess Victoria.

Last month, The Telegraph reported that members of foreign royal families were “expected to be invited to the ceremony in an historic break with tradition.” According to the outlet, “Convention dating back centuries stated that a coronation should be a sacred ceremony between a monarch and their people in the presence of God,” but Charles was “set to do away with the tradition and invite his counterparts from around the world.”

©Getty Images



Crown Princess Victoria will attend with her father King Carl XVI Gustaf

Earlier this year, Prince Albert of Monaco confirmed to PEOPLE that he and his wife Princess Charlene were looking forward to attending the upcoming coronation. First Lady Jill Biden is set to attend the coronation on behalf of the United States.

The coronation will take place Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey. Buckingham Palace has said that the service will reflect the monarch’s “role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”