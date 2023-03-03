Queen faces ‘lengthy physical rehabilitation process’ following extensive surgery

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was discharged from Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet eight days after undergoing a successful back operation. The Danish Royal House announced the news on March 2, revealing that the monarch, 82, is now at Amalienborg and her firstborn Crown Prince Frederik “will continue as regent for the time being.”

“The medical team responsible for the operation and the subsequent hospitalization is satisfied with the process and with The Queen’s condition,” the Royal House said. “Awaiting now is a lengthy physical rehabilitation process, which may extend over the next few months.”

Crown Prince Frederik will continue as regent for the time being, the Royal House said

The Royal House also shared that the Danish Queen “expresses her great gratitude for the professional and good treatment that The Queen received during the hospitalization at Rigshospitalet.”

Her Majesty underwent “extensive back surgery” at Rigshospitalet on Feb. 22. Two weeks before the operation, the Royal House said that the Queen had been affected by problems with her back for quite some time and that the situation had recently worsened. The monarch decided to undergo the surgery after consultation with Rigshospitalet specialists.

Following her surgery, the Royal House revealed that the operation “went according to plan” and that the Queen’s condition was “good and stable under the circumstances.”