Will foreign royals be attending King Charles’ coronation?

The British royal family won’t be the only royals attending King Charles III’s coronation. The Telegraph reported on March 28 that “members of foreign royal families are also expected to be invited to the ceremony in an historic break with tradition.”

According to the outlet, “Convention dating back centuries stated that a coronation should be a sacred ceremony between a monarch and their people in the presence of God,” but Charles is “set to do away with the tradition and invite his counterparts from around the world.”

Foreign royals who are reportedly “expected to attend” include King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. One source previously told The Mail on Sunday, “Inviting the King of Jordan, the Sultan of Brunei, the Sultan of Oman and the Scandinavian royals – who are all friends of Charles – will be a good bit of soft power and diplomacy.” Another source said, “You can expect the guest list for the Coronation to more closely resemble that of a royal wedding than the Coronation 70 years ago.”

©Getty Images



King Charles will be crowned on May 6

Prince Albert of Monaco confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this year that he and wife Princess Charlene are looking forward to attending King Charles’ coronation. ﻿“I’m certain that it’s going to be an incredible ceremony and a very moving one,” Grace Kelly’s son told the magazine.

Buckingham Palace has said that the coronation service will reflect the monarch’s “role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

The Timespreviously reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, “are expected to take part in the King’s coronation procession at Westminster Abbey.” The coronation ceremony is set to take place May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey, followed by the Coronation Concert and the Coronation Big Lunch on May 7 and The Big Help Out on May 8.