The royal family marks 100 days until King Charles’ coronation

Thursday, Jan. 26, marked 100 days until the ceremony.

The King and Queen Consort’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, at London’s Westminster Abbey. Charles, who acceded to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth last September, and Camilla will travel to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace for the ceremony in a procession known as “The King’s Procession.” The service at the Abbey will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Following the ceremony, members of the royal family will join the King and Queen Consort in the procession back to Buckingham Palace, and will then accompany Charles and Camilla on the palace balcony.

The palace has said that the coronation service will reflect the monarch’s “role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

The coronation weekend will also include a special Coronation Concert featuring “global music icons and contemporary stars” at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7, as well as a Coronation Big Lunch across the UK on May 7. The coronation weekend will conclude on Monday, May 8, with The Big Help Out, which aims to “use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.”

